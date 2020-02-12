Afterpay Touch Group (ASX:APT) Sets New 52-Week High at $39.75

Afterpay Touch Group Ltd (ASX:APT)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as A$39.75 ($28.19) and last traded at A$38.52 ($27.32), with a volume of 1653058 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$39.44 ($27.97).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.74, a current ratio of 5.78 and a quick ratio of 5.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of A$34.07 and a 200 day moving average price of A$30.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion and a P/E ratio of -208.70.

About Afterpay Touch Group (ASX:APT)

Afterpay Touch Group Limited operates as a payments company in Australia. The company offers a customer centric, omni channel retail service that facilitates commerce between retail merchants and their end-customers through a platform, which allows retail merchants to offer customers the ability to buy products on a ‘buy now, receive now, pay later' basis.

Featured Article: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Afterpay Touch Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Afterpay Touch Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.