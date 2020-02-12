Nextdc (ASX:NXT) Sets New 52-Week High at $7.77

Nextdc Ltd (ASX:NXT) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as A$7.77 ($5.51) and last traded at A$7.77 ($5.51), with a volume of 1174101 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at A$7.71 ($5.47).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.07, a current ratio of 7.04 and a quick ratio of 6.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of A$7.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of A$6.65. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion and a PE ratio of -271.03.

Nextdc Company Profile (ASX:NXT)

NEXTDC Limited provides data center outsourcing solutions, connectivity services, and infrastructure management software in Australia. The company offers on-demand services to support outsourced data center infrastructure and cloud connectivity for enterprises; data center professional services for the project life cycle, including technical advisory, migration planning, project management, deliveries, building, and operational infrastructure support; on-site technical assistance services; and data center-as-a-service and connectivity-as-a-service service products.

