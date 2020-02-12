SEC BANCORP INC/SH SH (OTCMKTS:SCYT) vs. Codorus Valley Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CVLY) Financial Contrast

Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY) and SEC BANCORP INC/SH SH (OTCMKTS:SCYT) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

Get Codorus Valley Bancorp alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Codorus Valley Bancorp and SEC BANCORP INC/SH SH, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Codorus Valley Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A SEC BANCORP INC/SH SH 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

Codorus Valley Bancorp has a beta of 0.72, meaning that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SEC BANCORP INC/SH SH has a beta of 0.18, meaning that its share price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Codorus Valley Bancorp and SEC BANCORP INC/SH SH’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Codorus Valley Bancorp $99.23 million 2.19 $18.65 million N/A N/A SEC BANCORP INC/SH SH N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Codorus Valley Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than SEC BANCORP INC/SH SH.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

49.7% of Codorus Valley Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.2% of SEC BANCORP INC/SH SH shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.9% of Codorus Valley Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Codorus Valley Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. SEC BANCORP INC/SH SH pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Codorus Valley Bancorp has raised its dividend for 8 consecutive years. Codorus Valley Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Codorus Valley Bancorp and SEC BANCORP INC/SH SH’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Codorus Valley Bancorp 18.79% 9.99% 1.01% SEC BANCORP INC/SH SH N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Codorus Valley Bancorp beats SEC BANCORP INC/SH SH on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Codorus Valley Bancorp Company Profile

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for the PeoplesBank that provides community banking services. The company accepts demand, money market, time, and savings deposits. It also offers commercial real estate, industrial, and construction loans; commercial loans, such as builder and developer, commercial and residential real estate investor, hotel/motel, wholesale and retail, agriculture, manufacturing, and other loans; and consumer loans, including residential mortgage, home equity, and other loans. In addition, it provides personal and mortgage banking, wealth management, and real estate settlement services; and sells non-deposit investment products. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 26 full service financial centers located in South Central Pennsylvania primarily in York and Lancaster County; and Baltimore County, Baltimore City, and Harford County in Central Maryland. Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in York, Pennsylvania.

SEC BANCORP INC/SH SH Company Profile

Security Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Security Federal Savings Bank that provides banking, financial, and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Warren County, Tennessee. The company's deposit products include checking and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also offers consumer loans; mortgage loans; and commercial loans, including installment loans and lines of credit, as well as provides trust services. In addition, the company provides wealth and financial management services that include mutual funds, stocks, and bonds; rollovers; personal and small business retirement plans; fixed, variable, and indexed annuities; life insurance; trust and estate services; and other plans, as well as online, mobile, and telephone banking services. It operates through three full-service bank locations and five ATM locations in Warren County. Security Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in McMinnville, Tennessee.

Receive News & Ratings for Codorus Valley Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codorus Valley Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.