Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) versus Gecina (NYSE:GECFF) Financial Analysis

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) and Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Ellington Financial alerts:

This table compares Ellington Financial and Gecina’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ellington Financial $135.04 million 6.06 $46.68 million $1.41 13.22 Gecina $735.71 million N/A $1.19 billion N/A N/A

Gecina has higher revenue and earnings than Ellington Financial.

Risk and Volatility

Ellington Financial has a beta of 0.41, indicating that its stock price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gecina has a beta of 0.82, indicating that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Ellington Financial and Gecina, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ellington Financial 0 0 4 0 3.00 Gecina 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ellington Financial currently has a consensus price target of $19.88, indicating a potential upside of 6.63%. Given Ellington Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Ellington Financial is more favorable than Gecina.

Profitability

This table compares Ellington Financial and Gecina’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ellington Financial 28.49% 9.00% 1.62% Gecina N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

48.8% of Ellington Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 12.1% of Ellington Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Ellington Financial beats Gecina on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ellington Financial Company Profile

Ellington Financial LLC, through its subsidiary Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company acquires and manages mortgage-related assets, including residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S. government agency or the U.S. government-sponsored entity; residential mortgage loans; commercial mortgage-backed securities; commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt; and residential mortgage loans. It also provides collateralized loan obligations; mortgage-related and non-mortgage-related derivatives; equity investments in mortgage-related entities; and other strategic investments, as well as invests in corporate debt and equity securities. In addition, it offers consumer loans and asset-backed securities backed by consumer and commercial assets. Ellington Financial LLC was founded in 2007 and is based in Old Greenwich, Connecticut.

Gecina Company Profile

Gecina owns, manages and develops property holdings worth 19.8 billion euros at end-June 2018, with nearly 93% located in the Paris Region. The Group is building its business around France's leading office portfolio and a diversification division with residential assets and student residences. Gecina has put sustainable innovation at the heart of its strategy to create value, anticipate its customers' expectations and invest while respecting the environment, thanks to the dedication and expertise of its staff. Gecina is a French real estate investment trust (SIIC) listed on Euronext Paris, and is part of the SBF 120, CAC Next 20, CAC Large 60, Euronext 100, FTSE4Good, DJSI Europe and World, Stoxx Global ESG Leaders and Vigeo indices. In line with its commitments to the community, Gecina has created a company foundation, which is focused on protecting the environment and supporting all forms of disability.

Receive News & Ratings for Ellington Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellington Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.