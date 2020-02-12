$704.83 Million in Sales Expected for Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) to report sales of $704.83 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Hill-Rom’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $706.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $703.30 million. Hill-Rom reported sales of $714.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, April 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Hill-Rom will report full year sales of $2.94 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.93 billion to $2.95 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.06 billion to $3.10 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Hill-Rom.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The medical technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $685.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.01 million. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 21.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.02 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Hill-Rom from an “equal” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $138.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $131.00 price objective on shares of Hill-Rom in a report on Friday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.60.

In other Hill-Rom news, SVP Andreas G. Frank sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.83, for a total transaction of $634,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,233,623.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRC. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hill-Rom during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Hill-Rom in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Hill-Rom in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Hill-Rom by 251.9% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 475 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Hill-Rom in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HRC opened at $109.23 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.88. The firm has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of 49.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.88. Hill-Rom has a 1 year low of $93.88 and a 1 year high of $117.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, lifts and other patient mobility devices, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions; and medical equipment management services, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

