Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.16 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) will announce $5.16 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Halliburton’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.11 billion to $5.18 billion. Halliburton posted sales of $5.74 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 10.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Halliburton will report full year sales of $21.73 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $21.35 billion to $22.13 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $23.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.29 billion to $25.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Halliburton.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The oilfield services company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 5.05% and a positive return on equity of 11.74%. The firm had revenue of $5.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $15.90 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. AltaCorp Capital cut shares of Halliburton from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Halliburton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Halliburton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.44.

NYSE HAL opened at $21.73 on Wednesday. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $16.97 and a twelve month high of $32.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market cap of $19.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.98, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.13.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HAL. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,014 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 14,545 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 1.8% during the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,793 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 1.1% during the third quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,500 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 4,900 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.68% of the company’s stock.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

Featured Article: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Halliburton (HAL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.