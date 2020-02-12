Reviewing Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance (NYSE:ARI) and Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:IIPZF)

Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance (NYSE:ARI) and Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance has a beta of 0.6, meaning that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust has a beta of 0.14, meaning that its stock price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500.

65.9% of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance pays an annual dividend of $1.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.0%. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance pays out 110.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Profitability

This table compares Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance and Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance 63.86% 10.43% 4.82% Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance and Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance 0 4 0 0 2.00 Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance currently has a consensus price target of $18.43, suggesting a potential upside of 0.18%. Given Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance is more favorable than Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance and Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance $289.29 million 9.77 $219.98 million $1.67 11.02 Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust $98.21 million 15.65 N/A N/A N/A

Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance has higher revenue and earnings than Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust.

Summary

Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance beats Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. The company is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code. As a REIT, it would not be subject to federal income taxes, if it distributes at least 90% of its REIT taxable income to its stockholders. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in New York, New York.

About Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's primary objectives are: (i) to grow both funds from operations per Unit and net asset value per Unit through investments in a diversified portfolio of multi-residential properties; (ii) to provide Unitholders with sustainable and growing cash distributions, payable monthly; and (iii) to maintain a conservative payout ratio and balance sheet.

