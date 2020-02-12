Intermediate Capital Group (LON:ICP) Reaches New 1-Year High at $1,762.00

Intermediate Capital Group plc (LON:ICP) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,762 ($23.18) and last traded at GBX 1,757 ($23.11), with a volume of 11702 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,753 ($23.06).

Several research analysts have recently commented on ICP shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Intermediate Capital Group from GBX 1,600 ($21.05) to GBX 1,790 ($23.55) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on Intermediate Capital Group from GBX 1,580 ($20.78) to GBX 1,685 ($22.17) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Intermediate Capital Group from GBX 1,720 ($22.63) to GBX 1,800 ($23.68) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Intermediate Capital Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,706.83 ($22.45).

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion and a PE ratio of 25.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,675.26 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,494.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.87.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th were issued a GBX 15 ($0.20) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a yield of 0.99%. Intermediate Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.71%.

In related news, insider Virginia Holmes sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,538 ($20.23), for a total value of £153,800 ($202,315.18).

About Intermediate Capital Group (LON:ICP)

Intermediate Capital Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct it specializes in private debt, credit and equity investments. It invests in middle market, mature, growth capital, reinvestment, industry consolidations, bridge financing, restructuring of a shareholder base, acquisitions, public to private transactions with or without private equity backing, leveraged and acquisition finance, leveraged credit, partnership equity, management buyouts and management buyins, secondary investments, development capital, public quoted company finance, off-balance-sheet finance, refinancing and recapitalizations, and pre-IPO financing.

