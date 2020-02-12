Brokerages Expect Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.36 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) will report $2.36 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Hormel Foods’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.33 billion and the highest is $2.41 billion. Hormel Foods also posted sales of $2.36 billion in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hormel Foods will report full year sales of $9.64 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.49 billion to $9.87 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $9.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.73 billion to $10.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Hormel Foods.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 16.14%. Hormel Foods’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS.

HRL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price (up previously from $37.00) on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Friday, October 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.90.

In other Hormel Foods news, VP Lori J. Marco sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total value of $495,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,178 shares in the company, valued at $1,630,904.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 4,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total transaction of $201,999.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 101,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,517,694.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 118,460 shares of company stock valued at $5,304,877. Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in Hormel Foods by 2.4% during the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 10,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. raised its position in Hormel Foods by 0.6% during the third quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 40,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Hormel Foods by 9.9% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moseley Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.55% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods stock opened at $47.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $25.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.46. Hormel Foods has a 52 week low of $37.00 and a 52 week high of $48.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $0.2325 per share. This is a positive change from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 10th. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.45%.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butters, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hashes, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

