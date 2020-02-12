RESMED/IDR UNRESTR (ASX:RMD) Reaches New 12-Month High at $25.67

RESMED/IDR UNRESTR (ASX:RMD) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as A$25.67 ($18.20) and last traded at A$25.53 ($18.11), with a volume of 718135 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at A$25.37 ($17.99).

The firm’s 50-day moving average is A$23.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is A$20.93. The company has a market cap of $37.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 89.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

The firm also recently declared a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 19th will be given a $0.041 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. This is a boost from RESMED/IDR UNRESTR’s previous Interim dividend of $0.04. RESMED/IDR UNRESTR’s payout ratio is currently 79.31%.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

