Wesfarmers (ASX:WES) Reaches New 12-Month High at $45.87

Posted by on Feb 12th, 2020

Wesfarmers Ltd (ASX:WES) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as A$45.87 ($32.53) and last traded at A$45.74 ($32.44), with a volume of 995489 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at A$45.74 ($32.44).

The firm’s 50-day moving average is A$43.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is A$40.93. The company has a market cap of $51.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.38, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

In other Wesfarmers news, insider Rob Scott 79,995 shares of Wesfarmers stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th.

About Wesfarmers (ASX:WES)

Wesfarmers Limited engages in the retail, coal mining and production, gas processing and distribution, industrial and safety product distribution, chemicals and fertilizers manufacturing, and investment businesses in Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates 809 Coles supermarkets; 899 liquor stores under the Liquorland, Vintage Cellars, and First Choice Liquor brands; 88 hotels; 711 convenience outlets; and an online supermarket.

