Coca-Cola Amatil (ASX:CCL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $12.07

Coca-Cola Amatil Ltd (ASX:CCL) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as A$12.07 ($8.56) and last traded at A$11.89 ($8.43), with a volume of 812275 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at A$11.89 ($8.43).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is A$11.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is A$10.94.

About Coca-Cola Amatil (ASX:CCL)

Coca-Cola Amatil Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets non-alcoholic and alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages in Australia, New Zealand, Fiji, Indonesia, Papua New Guinea, and Samoa. Its product range includes non-alcoholic sparkling beverages, spring water, sports and energy drinks, fruit juices, iced tea, flavored milk, coffee, tea, beer, cider, and spirits, as well as ready-to-eat fruit and vegetable snacks and products.

