Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $2.71

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.71 and last traded at $2.73, with a volume of 306849 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.72.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Koninklijke KPN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.08.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.074 per share. This is a positive change from Koninklijke KPN’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 17th.

Koninklijke KPN Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KKPNY)

Koninklijke KPN N.V. provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) services in the Netherlands. It offers fixed and mobile telephony, broadband Internet, and television services to retail consumers; network related IT solutions to business customers; and wholesale network services to third parties.

