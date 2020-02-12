TSE:AND (TSE:AND) Hits New 1-Year High at $24.76

Posted by on Feb 12th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Shares of TSE:AND (TSE:AND) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$24.76 and last traded at C$24.11, with a volume of 37940 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$24.00.

AND has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$23.00 target price on shares of TSE:AND in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Scotiabank set a C$23.00 target price on TSE:AND and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.06, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 3.47.

About TSE:AND (TSE:AND)

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector. It operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics. The company offers healthcare services in the areas of logistics and distribution, packaging solutions, ground transportation, air freight forwarding, and dedicated and last mile delivery.

Read More: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Receive News & Ratings for TSE:AND Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TSE:AND and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Ellington Financial versus Gecina Financial Analysis
Ellington Financial versus Gecina Financial Analysis
Analyzing CNFinance & Mogo Finance Technology
Analyzing CNFinance & Mogo Finance Technology
$704.83 Million in Sales Expected for Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. This Quarter
$704.83 Million in Sales Expected for Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. This Quarter
Analyzing Piper Sandler Companies & Its Peers
Analyzing Piper Sandler Companies & Its Peers
Halliburton Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.16 Billion
Halliburton Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.16 Billion
Reviewing Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance and Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust
Reviewing Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance and Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report