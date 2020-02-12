TSE:AND (TSE:AND) Hits New 1-Year High at $24.76

Shares of TSE:AND (TSE:AND) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$24.76 and last traded at C$24.11, with a volume of 37940 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$24.00.

AND has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$23.00 target price on shares of TSE:AND in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Scotiabank set a C$23.00 target price on TSE:AND and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.06, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 3.47.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector. It operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics. The company offers healthcare services in the areas of logistics and distribution, packaging solutions, ground transportation, air freight forwarding, and dedicated and last mile delivery.

