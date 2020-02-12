Enel S.p.A. ADS (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $9.00

Enel S.p.A. ADS (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.00 and last traded at $8.92, with a volume of 136907 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.93.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ENLAY shares. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Enel S.p.A. ADS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Enel S.p.A. ADS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $90.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.76 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.58.

Enel SpA operates as an integrated electricity and gas operator worldwide. The company generates, transmits, distributes, purchases, transports, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG; designs, develops, constructs, operates, manages, and maintains generation plants and distribution grids; and designs, constructs, and operates merchant lines.

