Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $16.67

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc (OTCMKTS:INGXF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $16.67 and last traded at $16.57, with a volume of 1616 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.35.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised Innergex Renewable Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 103.57 and a beta of 0.65.

Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Innergex Renewable Energy had a return on equity of 1.04% and a net margin of 4.78%. The business had revenue of $108.18 million during the quarter.

About Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF)

Innergex Renewable Energy, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, and operations of run-of-river hydroelectric facilities, wind farms, solar photovoltaic farms, and geothermal power generation plants. It operates through the following segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, Solar Power Generation, and Site Development.

