SYMRISE AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) Hits New 1-Year High at $27.01

SYMRISE AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $27.01 and last traded at $26.98, with a volume of 125298 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.48.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SYIEY shares. ValuEngine downgraded SYMRISE AG/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SYMRISE AG/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.24.

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients, raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flours, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

