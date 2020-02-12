Australian Agricultural (ASX:AAC) Hits New 52-Week High at $1.27

Australian Agricultural Company Ltd (ASX:AAC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as A$1.27 ($0.90) and last traded at A$1.26 ($0.89), with a volume of 489518 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at A$1.26 ($0.89).

The business’s 50 day moving average price is A$1.13 and its 200-day moving average price is A$1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.32, a current ratio of 4.28 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $759.49 million and a P/E ratio of -7.92.

About Australian Agricultural (ASX:AAC)

Australian Agricultural Company Limited produces and sells cattle and beef in Australia. The company engages in owning, operating, and developing pastoral properties; producing beef, including breeding, backgrounding, feedlotting, and processing cattle; and the production of grass fed beef, grain fed beef, and Wagyu beef.

