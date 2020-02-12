Kathmandu (ASX:KMD) Sets New 1-Year High at $3.50

Kathmandu Holdings Ltd (ASX:KMD) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as A$3.50 ($2.48) and last traded at A$3.48 ($2.47), with a volume of 283891 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at A$3.41 ($2.42).

The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is A$3.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is A$2.76.

In related news, insider Xavier Simonet acquired 293,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$3.02 ($2.14) per share, for a total transaction of A$885,095.56 ($627,727.35).

Kathmandu Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and retails clothing and equipment for travel and adventure in New Zealand, Australia, the United States, and the United Kingdom. It offers a range of apparel, including waterproof jackets, down jackets, thermals, fleece jackets, shirts and pants, merino apparels, and thermals, as well as footwear and socks.

