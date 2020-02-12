Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) Sets New 1-Year High at $43.34

Shares of Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $43.34 and last traded at $43.28, with a volume of 34122 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.01.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ZURVY. Jefferies Financial Group cut Zurich Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Zurich Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays raised Zurich Insurance Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zurich Insurance Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $64.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.90.

Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, and Non-Core Businesses segments.

