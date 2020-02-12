Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) Sets New 12-Month High at $22.28

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc (TSE:INE)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$22.28 and last traded at C$22.03, with a volume of 620760 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$21.82.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. CIBC increased their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$17.50 price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$18.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$17.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$19.71.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$18.23 and a 200 day moving average price of C$16.49. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 414.46.

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$142.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$139.00 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Innergex Renewable Energy Inc will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Innergex Renewable Energy Company Profile (TSE:INE)

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer. It develops, owns, and operates run-of-river hydroelectric facilities, wind farms, solar photovoltaic farms, and geothermal power facilities. The company operates through five segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, Solar Power Generation, Geothermal Generation, and Site Development.

