Short Interest in Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU) Expands By 900.0%

Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, an increase of 900.0% from the January 15th total of 1,200 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

NYSEAMERICAN:UUU opened at $0.67 on Wednesday. Universal Security Instruments has a 12 month low of $0.35 and a 12 month high of $1.95.

Get Universal Security Instruments alerts:

Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.62 million for the quarter.

Universal Security Instruments, Inc, together with its subsidiary, designs, markets, and distributes safety and security products for use in homes and businesses in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of safety alarms, including units powered by replaceable batteries, sealed batteries, and electrical batteries with battery backup alarms; and smoke alarms, which include hearing impaired and heat alarms, as well as carbon monoxide alarms, door chimes, ground fault circuit interrupters, and ventilation products.

See Also: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Security Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Security Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.