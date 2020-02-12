Network-1 Technologies Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Network-1 Technologies Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decrease of 35.8% from the January 15th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Network-1 Technologies stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Network-1 Technologies Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP) by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,991 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,282 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of Network-1 Technologies worth $137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NTIP opened at $2.41 on Wednesday. Network-1 Technologies has a 52-week low of $2.02 and a 52-week high of $2.78.

Network-1 Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.52 million during the quarter.

About Network-1 Technologies

Network-1 Technologies, Inc develops, licenses, and protects intellectual property assets. The company owns 51 patents, including the remote power patent covering the delivery of power over Ethernet cables for the purpose of remotely powering network devices, such as wireless access ports, IP phones, and network based cameras; and the Mirror Worlds patent portfolio relating to foundational technologies that enable unified search and indexing, displaying, and archiving of documents in a computer system.

