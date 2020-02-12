Southwest Georgia Financial Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:SGB) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Southwest Georgia Financial Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:SGB) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 95.2% from the January 15th total of 2,100 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:SGB opened at $34.50 on Wednesday. Southwest Georgia Financial has a 52-week low of $19.13 and a 52-week high of $35.34.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Southwest Georgia Financial stock. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Southwest Georgia Financial Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:SGB) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 9,963 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.39% of Southwest Georgia Financial as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Southwest Georgia Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Southwest Georgia Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, businesses, and governmental customers. The company operates through four segments: Retail and Commercial Banking Services, Insurance Services, Wealth Strategies Services, and Financial Management Services.

