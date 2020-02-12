Short Interest in Takung Art Co Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:TKAT) Grows By 150.0%

Takung Art Co Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:TKAT) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, an increase of 150.0% from the January 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:TKAT opened at $1.38 on Wednesday. Takung Art has a 12 month low of $0.35 and a 12 month high of $2.38.

Takung Art (NYSEAMERICAN:TKAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.12 million for the quarter.

Takung Art Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates an electronic online platform for artists, art dealers, and art investors to offer and trade in valuable artwork primarily in the People's Republic of China. Its electronic online platform is located at takungae.com. The company offers online listing and trading services that allow artists/art dealers/owners to access an art trading market where they can engage with a range of investors.

