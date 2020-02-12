Short Interest in cbdMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) Drops By 60.9%

cbdMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 993,100 shares, a decrease of 60.9% from the January 15th total of 2,540,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 514,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 8.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other cbdMD news, CEO Raymond Scott Coffman bought 125,000 shares of cbdMD stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.09 per share, for a total transaction of $136,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased 150,000 shares of company stock valued at $163,500 in the last 90 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in cbdMD by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 159,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 9,381 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in cbdMD in the fourth quarter valued at $841,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in cbdMD in the third quarter valued at $90,000.

Shares of YCBD stock opened at $1.10 on Wednesday. cbdMD has a one year low of $0.99 and a one year high of $7.24.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of cbdMD in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of cbdMD from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th.

cbdMD Company Profile

cbdMD, Inc produces and distributes various cannibidiol (CBD) products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Products, Licensing, and Entertainment. The Products segment produces and markets CBD tinctures, capsules, gummies, bath bombs, vape oils, topical creams, and animal treats and oils under the cdbMD brand.

