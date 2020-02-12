Sierra Metals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Sierra Metals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, a growth of 43.0% from the January 15th total of 7,900 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS opened at $1.57 on Wednesday. Sierra Metals has a 52-week low of $1.01 and a 52-week high of $1.90.

Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $64.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.28 million.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SMTS shares. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target on shares of Sierra Metals in a research note on Sunday, January 26th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Sierra Metals in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sierra Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th.

About Sierra Metals

Sierra Metals Inc engages in the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company holds 81.84% interest in the polymetallic Yauricocha Mine located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

