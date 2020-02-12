Short Interest in Servotronics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVT) Decreases By 38.7%

Servotronics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVT) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decline of 38.7% from the January 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Servotronics stock opened at $10.31 on Wednesday. Servotronics has a fifty-two week low of $9.50 and a fifty-two week high of $13.70.

Get Servotronics alerts:

Servotronics (NYSEAMERICAN:SVT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The conglomerate reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.36 million during the quarter.

Servotronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets control components and consumer products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Advanced Technology Group (ATG) and Consumer Products Group (CPG). The ATG segment provides servo-control components to the commercial aerospace, aircraft, and government related industries; and medical and industrial markets.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Servotronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Servotronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.