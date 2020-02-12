Solitario Zinc Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) Short Interest Update

Solitario Zinc Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) (TSE:SLR) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a drop of 55.1% from the January 15th total of 9,800 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 61,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Solitario Zinc stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Solitario Zinc Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) (TSE:SLR) by 1,093.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 183,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 167,773 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.31% of Solitario Zinc worth $51,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

NYSEAMERICAN XPL opened at $0.28 on Wednesday. Solitario Zinc has a one year low of $0.26 and a one year high of $0.54.

XPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Solitario Zinc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1.00 price target on shares of Solitario Zinc in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.

Solitario Zinc Company Profile

Solitario Zinc Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of zinc properties in North and South America. It primarily owns a 39% interest in the Florida Canyon zinc project located in northern Peru; and a 50% interest in the Lik zinc-lead-silver property located in Northwest Alaska.

