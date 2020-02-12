Short Interest in TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:TAT) Drops By 25.5%

TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:TAT) (TSE:TNP) saw a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,500 shares, a decline of 25.5% from the January 15th total of 27,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 90,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NYSEAMERICAN:TAT opened at $0.37 on Wednesday. TransAtlantic Petroleum has a one year low of $0.32 and a one year high of $1.28.

TransAtlantic Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:TAT) (TSE:TNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.65 million during the quarter.

In related news, CEO Noah Malone Mitchell III acquired 7,363,053 shares of TransAtlantic Petroleum stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.38 per share, for a total transaction of $2,797,960.14. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,616,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,274,219.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in TransAtlantic Petroleum stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:TAT) (TSE:TNP) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 617,100 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,700 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.17% of TransAtlantic Petroleum worth $444,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. As of December 31, 2017, it had interests in 5 onshore exploration licenses and 17 onshore production leases covering an area of 438,000 net acres with a total net proved reserves of 14,783 Mbbl of oil and 4,158 Mmcf of natural gas located in Turkey; and a production concession covering an area of approximately 163,000 net undeveloped acres located in Bulgaria.

