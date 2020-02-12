Power REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PW) Short Interest Update

Power REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PW) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a decline of 39.4% from the January 15th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:PW opened at $10.95 on Wednesday. Power REIT has a 12-month low of $5.51 and a 12-month high of $11.53.

Power REIT Company Profile

Power REIT is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns and manages real-estate related to energy and transportation infrastructure. Infrastructure assets often have significant embedded real-estate value due to their proximity to supporting infrastructure, favorable geographic or other locational advantages and ownership of hard to acquire operating permits and/or rights of way.

