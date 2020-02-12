$1.00 Billion in Sales Expected for Iheartmedia Inc (NYSE:IHRT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Iheartmedia Inc (NYSE:IHRT) will report $1.00 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Iheartmedia’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.01 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $988.13 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Iheartmedia will report full-year sales of $3.66 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.65 billion to $3.67 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.80 billion to $3.89 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Iheartmedia.

Several analysts have commented on IHRT shares. B. Riley upgraded shares of Iheartmedia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Iheartmedia in a report on Monday, November 4th.

Shares of IHRT stock opened at $17.61 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.30. Iheartmedia has a 52 week low of $12.73 and a 52 week high of $19.69.

