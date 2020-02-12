Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) Price Target Cut to GBX 1,725

Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) had its target price decreased by analysts at Deutsche Bank from GBX 1,800 ($23.68) to GBX 1,725 ($22.69) in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.25% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Liberum Capital raised shares of Hargreaves Lansdown to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from GBX 2,125 ($27.95) to GBX 2,075 ($27.30) in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,928 ($25.36) to GBX 1,820 ($23.94) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 2,090 ($27.49) to GBX 2,070 ($27.23) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,540 ($20.26) to GBX 1,550 ($20.39) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,855.82 ($24.41).

Shares of LON HL opened at GBX 1,639 ($21.56) on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,829.74 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,881.20. The stock has a market cap of $7.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.69. Hargreaves Lansdown has a twelve month low of GBX 1,590 ($20.92) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,447 ($32.19). The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.95.

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides direct-to-investor investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. Its flagship service is Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, self-invested personal pensions (SIPPs), and lifetime ISAs.

