GVC (LON:GVC) PT Raised to GBX 1,170 at Goldman Sachs Group

GVC (LON:GVC) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 1,080 ($14.21) to GBX 1,170 ($15.39) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 26.40% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of GVC in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of GVC in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a GBX 1,060 ($13.94) price target for the company. UBS Group started coverage on shares of GVC in a research report on Friday, January 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 1,075 ($14.14) price target for the company. HSBC upped their price target on shares of GVC from GBX 1,070 ($14.08) to GBX 1,150 ($15.13) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of GVC from GBX 1,100 ($14.47) to GBX 1,200 ($15.79) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, GVC has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,073.54 ($14.12).

Shares of LON:GVC opened at GBX 925.60 ($12.18) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.61, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 900.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 788.40. GVC has a one year low of GBX 504 ($6.63) and a one year high of GBX 956.80 ($12.59).

GVC Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online gaming company in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Sports Labels, Games Labels, B2B, and Non-Core segments. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the Bwin brand; sports betting, casinos, games, and poker through online and mobile under the Sportingbet brand; and online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo brand, as well as operates an online casino Website for German-speaking markets under the CasinoClub brand.

