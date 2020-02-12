Keller Group (LON:KLR) Rating Reiterated by Liberum Capital

Keller Group (LON:KLR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Liberum Capital in a report released on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 790 ($10.39) price objective on shares of Keller Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Keller Group from GBX 710 ($9.34) to GBX 600 ($7.89) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Keller Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 790 ($10.39) price objective on shares of Keller Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 776 ($10.21).

Shares of LON:KLR opened at GBX 865 ($11.38) on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 811.86 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 665.74. Keller Group has a twelve month low of GBX 470 ($6.18) and a twelve month high of GBX 898.61 ($11.82). The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $623.41 million and a PE ratio of -17.44.

In other Keller Group news, insider Venu Raju acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 613 ($8.06) per share, for a total transaction of £306,500 ($403,183.37).

Keller Group Company Profile

Keller Group plc provides geotechnical solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers ground improvement services to prepare the ground for new construction projects and to reduce the risk of liquefaction in the areas of seismic activity; and grouting services, which enhance target areas in the ground, and controls ground water flow through rocks and soils by reducing their permeability.

