J D Wetherspoon (LON:JDW) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

J D Wetherspoon (LON:JDW)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on JDW. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a research report on Monday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on J D Wetherspoon from GBX 1,070 ($14.08) to GBX 1,100 ($14.47) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. HSBC restated a “hold” rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on J D Wetherspoon from GBX 1,450 ($19.07) to GBX 1,690 ($22.23) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. J D Wetherspoon has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,488.75 ($19.58).

Shares of JDW opened at GBX 1,533 ($20.17) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion and a PE ratio of 22.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,603.46 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,555.24. J D Wetherspoon has a 52-week low of GBX 1,205 ($15.85) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,734 ($22.81). The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 261.78.

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. As of July 29, 2018, it operated 883 pubs. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Watford, the United Kingdom.

