Lancashire (LON:LRE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Lancashire (LON:LRE)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Investec raised Lancashire to an “add” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Lancashire in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 860 ($11.31) price objective for the company. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 660 ($8.68) price objective on shares of Lancashire in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lancashire in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Lancashire from GBX 758 ($9.97) to GBX 781 ($10.27) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Lancashire currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 724.25 ($9.53).

LON:LRE opened at GBX 771 ($10.14) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.04, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7,710.00. Lancashire has a one year low of GBX 556.50 ($7.32) and a one year high of GBX 796.50 ($10.48). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 762.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 723.32.

Lancashire Holdings Limited provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Property, Energy, Marine, Aviation, and Lloyd's. It offers aviation insurance solutions; coverage for upstream operational and construction all risks related to wind, earthquakes, and floods, as well as standalone business interruption coverage; and coverage in marine portfolio, including marine hull, total loss only, mortgagees interests insurance, mortgagees additional perils, excess protection and indemnity, marine war, and builder's risks to high-profile accounts, cruise vessels, and liquid natural gas carriers.

