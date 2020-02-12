McBride (LON:MCB) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

McBride (LON:MCB)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.
McBride stock opened at GBX 65 ($0.86) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 211.37. McBride has a 52 week low of GBX 45.90 ($0.60) and a 52 week high of GBX 142.40 ($1.87). The company has a market capitalization of $118.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 72.62 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 68.39.
McBride Company Profile
Featured Article: How to build a Fibonacci channel
Receive News & Ratings for McBride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McBride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.