McBride (LON:MCB) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

McBride (LON:MCB)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

McBride stock opened at GBX 65 ($0.86) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 211.37. McBride has a 52 week low of GBX 45.90 ($0.60) and a 52 week high of GBX 142.40 ($1.87). The company has a market capitalization of $118.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 72.62 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 68.39.

McBride Company Profile

McBride plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells private label household and personal care products to retailers in the United Kingdom, other regions in Europe, and Asia. The company offers various household products, such as laundry products, including laundry powder tablets, liquid gels, and laundry liquid sachets; dishwashing products comprising washing up liquids and machine dishwashing powders, tablets, and gels; household cleaners consisting of bathroom, kitchen, glass, ceramic hobs, antibacterial, and multisurface cleaners; toilet cleaners and descaling products; and air freshener products, such as time release sprays, gel air fresheners, plug-in fresheners, sprays, diffusers, and candles.

