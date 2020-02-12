Morgan Sindall Group (LON:MGNS) Given Buy Rating at Peel Hunt

Posted by on Feb 12th, 2020

Morgan Sindall Group (LON:MGNS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Liberum Capital lowered shares of Morgan Sindall Group to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,850 ($24.34) price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Morgan Sindall Group in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Morgan Sindall Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,695 ($22.30).

Shares of Morgan Sindall Group stock opened at GBX 1,900 ($24.99) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $864.31 million and a P/E ratio of 12.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,719.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,380.33. Morgan Sindall Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,056.60 ($13.90) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,833.68 ($24.12).

In related news, insider John Christopher Morgan sold 106,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,364 ($17.94), for a total value of £1,450,804.96 ($1,908,451.67).

About Morgan Sindall Group

Morgan Sindall Group plc operates as a construction and regeneration company in the United Kingdom. The company operates in six divisions: Construction & Infrastructure, Fit Out, Property Services, Partnership Housing, Urban Regeneration, and Investments. The Construction & Infrastructure division offers infrastructure services to highways, rail, aviation, energy, water, and nuclear markets; and construction services in education, healthcare, defence, commercial, industrial, leisure, and retail markets.

Analyst Recommendations for Morgan Sindall Group (LON:MGNS)

