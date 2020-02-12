Peel Hunt Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Petra Diamonds (LON:PDL)

Petra Diamonds (LON:PDL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a report issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PDL. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Petra Diamonds in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 6 ($0.08) price objective (down from GBX 10 ($0.13)) on shares of Petra Diamonds in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Petra Diamonds in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Panmure Gordon cut shares of Petra Diamonds to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Petra Diamonds in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 24.50 ($0.32).

PDL opened at GBX 8.45 ($0.11) on Monday. Petra Diamonds has a twelve month low of GBX 6.18 ($0.08) and a twelve month high of GBX 32.46 ($0.43). The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 236.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 9.17 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 8.79. The stock has a market cap of $73.13 million and a PE ratio of -0.32.

Petra Diamonds Limited engages in the mining, exploration, processing, sorting, and sale of rough diamonds in South Africa, Tanzania, and Botswana. It holds interest in three underground producing mines in Finsch, Cullinan, and Koffiefontein, South Africa; and an open pit producing mine in Williamson, Tanzania.

