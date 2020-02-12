Provident Financial (LON:PFG) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Provident Financial (LON:PFG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 550 ($7.23) price target on shares of Provident Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Provident Financial in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “sector performer” rating and a GBX 445 ($5.85) price target for the company. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Provident Financial in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of Provident Financial from GBX 540 ($7.10) to GBX 470 ($6.18) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Provident Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 496.14 ($6.53).

LON PFG opened at GBX 476.50 ($6.27) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 320.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 458.29 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 427.52. Provident Financial has a 1-year low of GBX 348.70 ($4.59) and a 1-year high of GBX 636.20 ($8.37).

Provident Financial plc provides personal credit products to the non-standard lending market in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company offers credit cards; consumer credit, including unsecured and online instalment loans; and finance for cars and light commercial vehicles. It serves 2.5 million customers through its network of branches, call centers, and Websites.

