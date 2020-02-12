Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Phoenix Group from GBX 846 ($11.13) to GBX 904 ($11.89) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Barclays lowered their target price on Phoenix Group from GBX 662 ($8.71) to GBX 658 ($8.66) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “reduce” rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Shore Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 762 ($10.02).

LON:PHNX opened at GBX 789.70 ($10.39) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion and a PE ratio of 13.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 755.29 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 712.84. Phoenix Group has a 52 week low of GBX 626.40 ($8.24) and a 52 week high of GBX 790.30 ($10.40). The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.77.

Phoenix Group Company Profile

Phoenix Group Holdings, a closed life assurance fund consolidator, acquires and manages closed life and pension funds primarily in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, and Management Services. It also provides financing services. The company was formerly known as Pearl Group and changed its name to Phoenix Group Holdings in March 2010.

