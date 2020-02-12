Credit Suisse Group Lowers Royal Mail (LON:RMG) Price Target to GBX 138

Royal Mail (LON:RMG) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from GBX 152 ($2.00) to GBX 138 ($1.82) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 21.32% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on RMG. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.97) target price on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Friday, February 7th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Royal Mail to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from GBX 240 ($3.16) to GBX 150 ($1.97) in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 148 ($1.95) target price (down previously from GBX 159 ($2.09)) on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Royal Mail to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from GBX 225 ($2.96) to GBX 135 ($1.78) in a report on Friday, February 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 178.75 ($2.35).

Get Royal Mail alerts:

Shares of RMG stock opened at GBX 175.40 ($2.31) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.69, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 210.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 214.18. Royal Mail has a 52 week low of GBX 186.80 ($2.46) and a 52 week high of GBX 295.50 ($3.89).

In other news, insider Michael Findlay purchased 16,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 179 ($2.35) per share, with a total value of £29,875.10 ($39,299.00). Also, insider Rico Back purchased 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 179 ($2.35) per share, with a total value of £537,000 ($706,393.05). Insiders acquired a total of 616,818 shares of company stock valued at $126,917,390 in the last three months.

Royal Mail Company Profile

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an universal postal service provider in the United Kingdom, the United States, and other European countries. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands. The company also provides services for the collection, sorting, and delivery of parcels and letters; and designs and produces stamps and philatelic items, as well as offers media and marketing mail services.

Featured Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Royal Mail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Mail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.