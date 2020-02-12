SSE (LON:SSE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Jefferies Financial Group

SSE (LON:SSE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 1,700 ($22.36) target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 3.53% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on SSE. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of SSE to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,280 ($16.84) to GBX 1,350 ($17.76) in a report on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,400 ($18.42) price objective on shares of SSE in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays upgraded shares of SSE to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,300 ($17.10) to GBX 1,650 ($21.70) in a report on Monday, February 3rd. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of SSE from GBX 1,480 ($19.47) to GBX 1,510 ($19.86) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,250 ($16.44) price objective (up previously from GBX 1,100 ($14.47)) on shares of SSE in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,438.54 ($18.92).

LON SSE opened at GBX 1,642 ($21.60) on Monday. SSE has a 52-week low of GBX 997.80 ($13.13) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,522.50 ($20.03). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,492.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,301.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.36, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $16.98 billion and a PE ratio of 13.36.

In other SSE news, insider Melanie Smith bought 901 shares of SSE stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,506 ($19.81) per share, for a total transaction of £13,569.06 ($17,849.33).

SSE Company Profile

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Networks, and Retail. It generates electricity from gas, oil, coal, water, and wind. The company transmits and distributes electricity to approximately 3.7 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and also central southern England; owns and maintains 132 kilovolts (KV), 275kV, and 400kV electricity transmission network; and manages 130,000 kilometers of overhead lines and underground cables, 106,000 substations, and approximately 100 subsea cables.

