Town Centre Securities (LON:TOWN) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Posted by on Feb 12th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Town Centre Securities (LON:TOWN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a report issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Liberum Capital cut their price objective on Town Centre Securities from GBX 300 ($3.95) to GBX 290 ($3.81) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

Town Centre Securities stock opened at GBX 229 ($3.01) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.74 million and a PE ratio of -9.74. Town Centre Securities has a 12 month low of GBX 164 ($2.16) and a 12 month high of GBX 235.94 ($3.10). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 224.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 205.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.24, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

About Town Centre Securities

Town Centre Securities PLC (TCS) is a leading UK property investment & development company with property assets of over £400 million. With more than 50 years' experience, a commitment to sustainable development and a reputation for quality & innovation, TCS create outstanding mixed use developments close to transport hubs in Leeds, Manchester, Glasgow and London.

Featured Article: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Town Centre Securities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Town Centre Securities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Innergex Renewable Energy Reaches New 12-Month High at $16.67
Innergex Renewable Energy Reaches New 12-Month High at $16.67
SYMRISE AG/ADR Hits New 1-Year High at $27.01
SYMRISE AG/ADR Hits New 1-Year High at $27.01
Australian Agricultural Hits New 52-Week High at $1.27
Australian Agricultural Hits New 52-Week High at $1.27
Kathmandu Sets New 1-Year High at $3.50
Kathmandu Sets New 1-Year High at $3.50
Zurich Insurance Group Sets New 1-Year High at $43.34
Zurich Insurance Group Sets New 1-Year High at $43.34
Innergex Renewable Energy Sets New 12-Month High at $22.28
Innergex Renewable Energy Sets New 12-Month High at $22.28


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report