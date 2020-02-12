Town Centre Securities (LON:TOWN) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Town Centre Securities (LON:TOWN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a report issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Liberum Capital cut their price objective on Town Centre Securities from GBX 300 ($3.95) to GBX 290 ($3.81) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

Town Centre Securities stock opened at GBX 229 ($3.01) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.74 million and a PE ratio of -9.74. Town Centre Securities has a 12 month low of GBX 164 ($2.16) and a 12 month high of GBX 235.94 ($3.10). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 224.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 205.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.24, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Town Centre Securities PLC (TCS) is a leading UK property investment & development company with property assets of over £400 million. With more than 50 years' experience, a commitment to sustainable development and a reputation for quality & innovation, TCS create outstanding mixed use developments close to transport hubs in Leeds, Manchester, Glasgow and London.

