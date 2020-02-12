Goldman Sachs Group Increases SSP Group (LON:SSPG) Price Target to GBX 630

SSP Group (LON:SSPG) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 595 ($7.83) to GBX 630 ($8.29) in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 4.55% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 675 ($8.88) price objective (down from GBX 680 ($8.95)) on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. HSBC raised shares of SSP Group to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 750 ($9.87) to GBX 800 ($10.52) in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 740 ($9.73) price objective (up from GBX 720 ($9.47)) on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SSP Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 715 ($9.41).

Shares of SSPG stock opened at GBX 660 ($8.68) on Monday. SSP Group has a 52-week low of GBX 602 ($7.92) and a 52-week high of GBX 751.07 ($9.88). The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion and a PE ratio of 23.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.56, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 662.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 665.16.

In other news, insider Jonathan Davies sold 69,829 shares of SSP Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 641 ($8.43), for a total transaction of £447,603.89 ($588,797.54). Also, insider Simon Smith sold 56,737 shares of SSP Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 657 ($8.64), for a total transaction of £372,762.09 ($490,347.40).

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and sports stadia and shopping areas. It operates approximately 450 brands through a portfolio of 2,500 outlets, including coffee shops, sandwich bars, bakeries, and casual and fine-dining restaurants, as well as convenience and retail outlets in travel locations in approximately 30 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East.

