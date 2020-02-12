Peel Hunt Reiterates Buy Rating for Serabi Gold (LON:SRB)

Serabi Gold (LON:SRB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of SRB opened at GBX 81 ($1.07) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $47.72 million and a PE ratio of -270.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 74.40 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 75.36. Serabi Gold has a 52-week low of GBX 24 ($0.32) and a 52-week high of GBX 92.80 ($1.22). The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.30.

Serabi Gold Company Profile

Serabi Gold plc primarily engages in the exploration, mining, and development of gold projects in Brazil and the United Kingdom. It also explores for copper deposits. The company's primary assets include the Palito mining complex covering an area of approximately 50, 800 hectares; and the Coringa gold project covering an area of approximately 13, 000 hectares located in the Tapajos region of northern Brazil.

