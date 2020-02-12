Peel Hunt Reiterates Buy Rating for Serabi Gold (LON:SRB)

Serabi Gold (LON:SRB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.
Shares of SRB opened at GBX 81 ($1.07) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $47.72 million and a PE ratio of -270.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 74.40 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 75.36. Serabi Gold has a 52-week low of GBX 24 ($0.32) and a 52-week high of GBX 92.80 ($1.22). The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.30.
Serabi Gold Company Profile
