Restaurant Group (LON:RTN) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Restaurant Group (LON:RTN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Restaurant Group in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Restaurant Group to a “sector performer” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from GBX 180 ($2.37) to GBX 170 ($2.24) in a report on Friday, January 10th. HSBC lowered Restaurant Group to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from GBX 175 ($2.30) to GBX 150 ($1.97) in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Restaurant Group in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Restaurant Group to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from GBX 145 ($1.91) to GBX 130 ($1.71) in a report on Friday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Restaurant Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 159.38 ($2.10).

Shares of LON RTN opened at GBX 126.60 ($1.67) on Monday. Restaurant Group has a 1 year low of GBX 110.10 ($1.45) and a 1 year high of GBX 167.70 ($2.21). The firm has a market cap of $622.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.93, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 143.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 143.40.

The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pub restaurants in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Frankie & Benny's, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Brunning & Price, Garfunkel's, Firejacks, Wagamama, and Joe's Kitchen. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table service, counter service, sandwich shops, pubs, and bars.

