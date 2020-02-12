Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Cigna Corp Cut by Piper Sandler (NYSE:CI)

Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) – Piper Sandler dropped their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cigna in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Sandler analyst S. James now forecasts that the health services provider will post earnings per share of $4.03 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $4.30. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Cigna’s FY2020 earnings at $18.52 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $5.11 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $5.34 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $5.05 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CI. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Cigna from $222.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $252.00 target price on shares of Cigna in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Cigna from $247.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Cigna from $210.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Cigna from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cigna presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.05.

Shares of NYSE CI opened at $215.18 on Monday. Cigna has a twelve month low of $141.95 and a twelve month high of $216.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.73. The company has a market capitalization of $78.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The health services provider reported $4.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.11. Cigna had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The business had revenue of $36.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. Cigna’s quarterly revenue was up 165.7% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Cigna news, insider Timothy C. Wentworth sold 12,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.15, for a total value of $2,476,629.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,214 shares in the company, valued at $21,550,818.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy C. Wentworth sold 21,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.73, for a total transaction of $4,552,818.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 70,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,759,539.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,400 shares of company stock valued at $9,096,893 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CI. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cigna during the fourth quarter valued at about $265,000. Argent Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Cigna by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 11,685 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Cigna by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 334,561 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $67,869,000 after buying an additional 55,394 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Cigna by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 2,127 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cigna during the fourth quarter valued at about $318,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

