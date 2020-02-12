Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for GasLog Partners LP Unit Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:GLOP)

GasLog Partners LP Unit (NYSE:GLOP) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now expects that the shipping company will post earnings per share of $0.44 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.43. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for GasLog Partners LP Unit’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.42 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

GasLog Partners LP Unit (NYSE:GLOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The shipping company reported ($2.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($2.86). GasLog Partners LP Unit had a positive return on equity of 13.13% and a negative net margin of 12.13%. The company had revenue of $96.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on GLOP. B. Riley lowered shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Fearnley Fonds lowered shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “reduce” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Citigroup cut shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.21.

NYSE:GLOP opened at $5.07 on Monday. GasLog Partners LP Unit has a fifty-two week low of $4.63 and a fifty-two week high of $23.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $263.40 million, a P/E ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.02.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GLOP. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 227,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,157,000 after acquiring an additional 14,258 shares during the last quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co acquired a new position in shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit during the 3rd quarter valued at about $949,000. American Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,050 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit by 505.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 63,856 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 53,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit during the 3rd quarter valued at about $340,000. 36.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.561 per share. This is a boost from GasLog Partners LP Unit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 44.26%. GasLog Partners LP Unit’s payout ratio is presently 120.88%.

GasLog Partners LP owns, operates, and acquires liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of February 26, 2019, its fleet consists of 14 LNG carriers with an average carrying capacity of approximately 157,000 cubic meters. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Monaco.

